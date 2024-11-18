Along with the light and glam of the event, internet sleuths noticed that Musk was wearing a necklace with a symbol of the Greek letter Omega with an eye in it.

At the UFC 309 event held at Madison Square Garden in New York, Elon Musk made an appearance with Donald Trump. Netizens saw that Musk was wearing a necklace featuring an eye and the Greek letter Omega in it in pictures that went viral. The letter's connected symbolism has now generated discussion on the internet.

As opposed to the Greek letter Alpha, which represents beginnings, the Omega sign, which appears on the US dollar bill, represents ends. Social media was filled with conspiracy theories because of Musk's tight relationship with the 78-year-old president-elect.

"Is Omega symbolizing the end? Elon Musk's necklace holds clues! The eye is surrounded by the end... What are your thoughts?" one user wrote.

"More Musk Insanity, as 2024 continues to become more and more insane lately. The craziest picture from the UFC fight last night, was the Omega symbol and necklace that Elon Musk was proudly wearing, with the all seeing eye in the middle. Not sure if y’all saw it or not," said another.

Another wrote: "Elon Musk was seen wearing an Omega symbol necklace at the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024. The Omega symbol, the last letter of the Greek alphabet, generally signifies the end, the ultimate limit, or the "Great End" of something."