Elon Musk’s Twitter to be ‘closely monitored’ by White House: Why microblogging site is under US govt scanner

Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter after the takeover (File photo)

More trouble has prevailed for billionaire Elon Musk after the United States government said that it will closely monitor the content which flows on the microblogging site Twitter, shortly after the world’s richest man acquired the platform.

In a recent statement, the White House said that it will be keeping a “close eye” on Twitter to monitor the misinformation, and make sure that the content on the platform doesn’t incite violence against any specific communities, according to the officials.

During a media briefing, a White House spokesperson said late on Monday that the relevant authorities are "keeping track of" what is going on on Twitter at the moment.

"We’re certainly keeping an eye on it. We have always been very clear that when it comes to social media platforms, it is their responsibility to make sure that when it comes to misinformation and hate that we’re seeing, they take action and they continue to take action again and again," the spokesperson told the media persons.

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

This comes as Elon Musk has introduced several big changes in the platform, including blue tick subscription, massive layoffs, and advocating free speech on Twitter, which brought back several controversial figures such as Donald Trump and Kanye West.

The White House official further said, “We see with our own eyes what you all are reporting about what’s happening on Twitter. Social media companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used by any user to incite violence, especially violence directed at individual communities.”

Hitting back at the announcement made by the White House and US President Joe Biden, Elon Musk said that this is a battle for the future of civilization and “tyranny lies ahead” if the free speech on Twitter and the United States is lost.

Elon Musk took to Twitter and said, “If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.” He further added, “Twitter Files on free speech suppression will soon be published on Twitter itself".

(With IANS inputs)

