Elon Musk's Tesla opens first-ever diner and drive-in movie screens in..., check its unique features, menu and more

Guests arriving in a Tesla can order food directly from their car screens. The audio from the 45-foot movie screens also syncs with Tesla's in-car sound systems.

Tesla has launched a new diner in Los Angeles, blending retro Americana with futuristic technology, according to tech update sharer Jacklyn Dallas. Situated on Santa Monica Boulevard, the diner offers a drive-in movie theatre and serves classic comfort food, including burgers, hot dogs, and milkshakes, delivered in Cybertruck-style boxes, as Dallas reported on X. The Cybertruck is an all-electric, battery-powered pickup truck made by Tesla.

The excitement was palpable as fans waited for hours to get their first glimpse of the retro-futuristic diner, which finally opened its gates at 4:20 p.m., a nod to Elon Musk's infamous marijuana reference

What are the unique features of Elon Musk's Tesla Diner?

The diner also features Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus, which serves popcorn. The location includes 80 Superchargers and has been described as a haven for tech enthusiasts, Dallas noted.

What is the price of food at Elon Musk's resturant?

Merritt shared that the diner's menu includes burgers and fries, chicken wings, hot dogs, hand-spun milkshakes, sandwiches, and more.

He added that the Tesla diner offers cane sugar sodas, including Cola, diet cola, lemon-lime, root beer, orange, black cherry, or cream, each costing $4.

Milkshakes are priced at $8, with an additional $4 to make them pie shakes. Vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry flavors are available, with apple or pecan as pie choices.

The Tesla diner has other unique features, such as an Optimus robot serving popcorn. The diner also serves sandwiches and burgers in small paper Cybertruck boxes.

Roller-skating servers and ice cream samples

Guests were greeted by servers on roller skates, who rolled up with ice cream samples. The drive-in projector played the 1960s animated sitcom "The Jetsons," which depicted life in the 21st century and featured flying cars and a housekeeper robot.

What Elon Musk said about his new venture?

On July 14, 2025, Elon Musk visited the diner and lauded the new LA location. He posted on X, "I just had dinner at the retro-futuristic @Tesla diner and Supercharger. Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA!"

With its unique blend of retro and futuristic elements, the Tesla Diner and Drive-In is set to become a major attraction in Hollywood.