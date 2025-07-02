Elon Musk's Starlink introduced in India's neighbouring country, not Pakistan, Bangladesh, it is...; Know when it will be launched in India

As Elon Musk's SpaceX is all set to be launched in India, the space firm has introduced its services in India's neighbouring country.

As Elon Musk's SpaceX is all set to be launched in India, the space firm has introduced its services in India's neighbouring country, Sri Lanka. Starlink, enjoying a global presence across most of the Earth's continents, adds Sri Lanka to its list of supported South East Asian countries.

The mega announcement was made by Starlink's official 'X' handle, which also confirmed the service's immediate availability in the country. Possessing over 6,750 units in low Earth orbit (LEO), Starlink operates the world’s largest constellation of satellites. For Sri Lanka, Starlink promises to offer reliable and fast internet access to rural and remote areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is often scarce.

When will India get Starlink?

India has been engaging in extensive discussions with Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Starlink regarding the launch of its services in the country. As per recent reports, Starlink has cleared most of the regulatory impediments in India. According to a report by The Financial Express, citing reports, Starlink is poised for an official launch in the country in about the next two months.

Notably, Starlink is already present in other Asian countries like Mongolia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, and Azerbaijan.