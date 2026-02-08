FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Elon Musk's Starlink faces roadblocks in Pakistan, authorities cite data concerns

Pakistan has denied entry to tech billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite service, Starlink, over data security concerns. The approval for granting license to Starlink, which was pending for long, was not given due to unresolved security and geopolitical concerns.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

Elon Musk’s Starlink faces roadblocks in Pakistan, authorities cite data concerns
Starlink's entry in Pakistan faces troubles
Pakistan has denied entry to tech billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite service, Starlink, over data security concerns. The approval for granting license to Starlink, which was pending for long, was not given due to unresolved security and geopolitical concerns, said a PTI report. 

The Pakistan government has shared a serious concern regarding Starlink claiming that the internet service could share certain data bypassing Pakistan’s monitoring, regulatory and safety checks. “We cannot allow a license to Starlink without ensuring a safety check to ensure the safety of the data of consumers in Pakistan,” Express Tribune cited a senior government official as saying. 

The state of Pakistan monitors and controls the broad internet network while Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has the majority stake in the undersea cable infrastructure. The government fears losing this control to foreign companies along with concerns over data theft due to which it has put restrictions on big companies like Starlink. 

Despite restrictions, satellite-based internet services would be initially provided in far-flung areas like Balochistan, where regular internet services are either restricted or unavailable, a PTI report said citing sources. 

Besides these concerns, the fallout between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk may be another factor blocking these services in Pakistan as the authorities are still unsure of the Starlink’s working processes. The authorities are of the view that this move may anger Trump. This is mainly due to the improved relations between the two countries since the second term of Donald Trump as the US President. In such a case, Pakistan is weary of Trump’s adversary Musk’s intention behind expanding his company’s services there.  

Not just Starlink, at least five companies have been eyeing for licenses for operating satellite-based internet services in Pakistan, said PTI citing the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB) as saying. Some of these are Starlink and China-based Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Limited (SSST). 

Chinese firms are given priorities in Pakistan’s market more than their US counterparts and are now seeking to grow into its satellite internet space, where Starlink appears as a direct rival. PSARB officials said the government has concluded consultations with relevant stakeholders but needs additional time to put safety and regulatory safeguards in place before permitting satellite-based internet operations.

