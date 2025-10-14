Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship crashes into Indian Ocean after successful launch, watch viral video

The Starship separated from the Super Heavy rocket shortly after launch, a maneuver known as hot staging, and as planned, the rocket crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship crashes into Indian Ocean after successful launch, watch viral video
Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship has successfully completed its 11th test flight, marking another significant milestone in the company's ambitious space exploration program. The test flight was a crucial step towards developing a reusable spacecraft that can carry both people and cargo to the Moon, Mars, and other destinations in the solar system.

While specific details about the test flight are limited, it is clear that the Starship vehicle demonstrated its capabilities and performance. The flight was likely a high-altitude test, designed to push the vehicle's limits and gather valuable data for future missions. SpaceX's team of engineers and technicians meticulously analyzed the data collected during the test flight to identify areas for improvement and optimize the vehicle's design.

SpaceX's Progress in reusable Spacecraft technology

The successful completion of the 11th test flight highlights SpaceX's progress in developing reusable spacecraft technology. The company has been working tirelessly to perfect the Starship vehicle, which is designed to be reusable and capable of carrying heavy payloads to orbit. With each test flight, SpaceX is getting closer to achieving its goal of establishing a human presence on the Moon and Mars.

Future plans

SpaceX's Starship program is a critical component of Elon Musk's vision for space exploration. The company plans to use the Starship vehicle for a variety of missions, including satellite launches, lunar missions, and even trips to Mars. With its powerful Raptor engines and advanced guidance system, the Starship vehicle has the potential to revolutionize space travel and exploration. As SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, the successful completion of the 11th test flight is a significant step towards making humanity a multi-planetary species.

