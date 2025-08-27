Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World

WORLD

Elon Musk's SpaceX's giant Starship successfully lands on its tenth test flight; watch video

The launch took place from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The landing comes after an attempted takeoff was scrubbed yesterday due to weather concerns.Watch video here:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 07:10 AM IST

Elon Musk's SpaceX's giant Starship successfully lands on its tenth test flight; watch video
Billionaire Elon Musk-led SpaceX Starship rocket has successfully landed on its 10th test flight, and its two parts, the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage, separated successfully. The booster then performed a series of manoeuvres, including flips and burns, to stabilise its descent and intentionally splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico. The launch took place from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The landing comes after an attempted takeoff was scrubbed yesterday due to weather concerns.

Space Starship superheavy rocket splashdown into the ocean after a successful landing

The Starship upper stage continued to ascend, almost reaching orbit, and then prepared for a high-speed re-entry test. It successfully splashed down in the Indian Ocean after restarting one of its engines in space. This mission was a step forward from previous flights, showing improvements in key areas like stage separation, heat shield durability, and engine performance. 

Watch video: 

The launch was originally set for Sunday but was postponed the first time because of a technical issue. The Starship Flight 10 launch was scheduled from the company’s Starbase site in South Texas at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday. However, just 17 minutes before the launch window, the company called things off. “Standing down from today’s tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems,” SpaceX shared in a post on social media platform X.

SpaceX Starship test missions 

To date, Starship has performed nine test missions. But the last three, which lifted off this year — in January, March, and May– experienced serious problems. On Flight 7 and Flight 8, the Ship exploded less than 10 minutes after launch, while on Flight 9, it broke apart upon reentry to Earth’s atmosphere. In a blog post, Space wrote that Flight 10 was planned after probing previous faults and making changes. “After completing the investigations into the loss of Starship on its ninth flight test and the Ship 36 static fire anomaly, hardware and operational changes have been made to increase reliability,” it said.

Starship aims to land on Moon and settle on Mars

SpaceX is developing Starship to help humanity return to the Moon and settle on Mars. It will launch the moon lander for NASA’s Artemis 3 mission that aims to land astronauts on the Moon by 2026. At 403 ft high, Starship is billed as the world's largest and most powerful rocket. Setback for Elon Musk's dream Mars project as SpaceX rocket explodes during testing

As a successor to SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, Starship is intended to perform a wide range of space missions. The vehicle consists of two elements, both designed to be fully and rapidly reusable -- a first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 171-foot-tall (52 meters) upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship, or Ship.

(With inputs from syndicate feeds)

