Ashley St Clair, the mother of one of Elon Musk’s children, has filed a lawsuit against Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, alleging that its chatbot Grok generated explicit and degrading images of her, including content depicting her as a minor. The case has been lodged in the New York State Supreme Court and seeks both compensatory and punitive damages.

Allegations Against Grok and xAI

According to the lawsuit, Grok, an AI tool integrated into Musk-owned social media platform X, produced dozens of non-consensual sexualised images of St Clair despite public assurances that safeguards were in place. The complaint claims the AI continued generating explicit content even after St Clair requested its removal.

The images allegedly included graphic sexual scenarios, altered depictions of her body, and representations of her as underage. The filing also claims that Grok responded to prompts requesting defamatory tattoos on her body and produced content containing antisemitic imagery.

Claims of Retaliation by Platform

St Clair, 27, who shares a son born in 2024 with Musk, alleges that after she raised concerns, X retaliated by demonetising her account and allowing further harmful content to circulate. The lawsuit argues that xAI and X benefited financially from the engagement driven by these images, making the companies directly responsible for the harm caused.

The filing states that xAI had explicit knowledge of her lack of consent, pointing to repeated takedown requests that were allegedly ignored.

Legal Representation and Broader Implications

St Clair is being represented by Carrie Goldberg, a prominent victims’ rights attorney known for pursuing accountability from technology companies. Goldberg described Grok as an unsafe product that enabled harassment and humiliation through its design, arguing that AI developers must be held liable when their tools predictably cause harm.

The lawsuit seeks to establish legal boundaries to prevent AI technologies from being weaponised against individuals, particularly women and children.

Company Responses and Ongoing Dispute

Elon Musk has publicly stated that Grok only generates content based on user prompts and that users are responsible for the illegal material they create. X has reiterated a zero-tolerance policy toward child exploitation and non-consensual sexual content.

The company has also filed a countersuit, arguing that St Clair is contractually required to bring her claims in Texas rather than New York.

As the legal battle unfolds, the case is expected to become a key test of accountability in the rapidly evolving field of generative AI and deepfake regulation.