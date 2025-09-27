Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

Elon Musk’s FIRST reaction on being named in Epstein files, says, ‘This is…’

The new batch of 8,544 documents, spanning nearly three decades, shows a tentative trip by Musk to Epstein's island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014, with a handwritten note questioning its status. How did Elon Musk respond?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 07:56 AM IST

Elon Musk’s FIRST reaction on being named in Epstein files, says, ‘This is…’
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied his connection and involvement in the highly controversial Jeffrey Epstein files. The tech billionaire has been named among other high-profile figures like Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, and Trump ally Steve Bannon in the recently released third batch of Epstein files.

Elon Musk responds to Epstein Files claims

The new batch of 8,544 documents, spanning nearly three decades, shows a tentative trip by Musk to Epstein's island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014, with a handwritten note questioning its status. The note on the schedule, released by Democratic lawmakers, read, "Is this still happening?" However, it was unclear from the documents whether Musk made the trip.

In his latest tweet, Musk denied the claims, "This is false," he wrote in a post on X.

New batch of Epstein files released

In the new batch of Epstein files, the documents suggest that the convicted sex offender maintained contact with influential political and business figures years after his 2007 plea deal requiring him to register as a sex offender. These documents show Epstein's calendars and emails indicate meetings and interactions with prominent individuals, sparking controversy and scrutiny over their associations with him.

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for the release of all Jeffrey Epstein files from the US Justice Department's probe, contradicting the Trump administration's denial of a "client list". Musk has been criticising the Trump administration ever since a report alleged that Trump had written a birthday note to Epstein in 2003. 

Musk deleted a post claiming Donald Trump's name appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files, suggesting it was the reason for the documents remaining under wraps. Musk's post read, "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" However, he later confessed that the post “went too far".

(with inputs from agencies)

