Elon Musk’s FIRST reaction on being named in Epstein files, says, ‘This is…’

IND vs PAK Asia Cup finals: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma to MISS historic clash against Pakistan? Bowling coach Morne Morkel breaks silence
Ashneer Grover invited as Bigg Boss 19 wildcard? says 'Salman Bhai se...'
Ankita Lokhande dances with Sushant Singh Rajput in nostalgic Navratri clip from Pavitra Rishta: Watch
Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had QR code attached to his lapel at UNGA? He urged to 'Zoom, scan and...', It redirected to... ; WATCH
Mumbai weather update: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms predicted for next 48 hours; IMD issues orange alert for...
Who is Lisa Monaco? Obama and Biden’s former aid who US President Trump wants to see fired from Microsoft because…
Rani Mukerji reveals why daughter Adira was barred from National Awards, says she was ‘howling': ‘We were told…’
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch historic Ind vs Pak rivalry?
Who is Petal Gahlot? Indian diplomat who delivered scathing rebuttal against Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif At UNGA, says, 'No degree of drama...'
Meet woman, daughter of Wing Commander, who quit high-paying job to become IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with 1094 marks, her name is…
WORLD
The new batch of 8,544 documents, spanning nearly three decades, shows a tentative trip by Musk to Epstein's island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014, with a handwritten note questioning its status. How did Elon Musk respond?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied his connection and involvement in the highly controversial Jeffrey Epstein files. The tech billionaire has been named among other high-profile figures like Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, and Trump ally Steve Bannon in the recently released third batch of Epstein files.
Elon Musk responds to Epstein Files claims
The new batch of 8,544 documents, spanning nearly three decades, shows a tentative trip by Musk to Epstein's island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014, with a handwritten note questioning its status. The note on the schedule, released by Democratic lawmakers, read, "Is this still happening?" However, it was unclear from the documents whether Musk made the trip.
In his latest tweet, Musk denied the claims, "This is false," he wrote in a post on X.
New batch of Epstein files released
In the new batch of Epstein files, the documents suggest that the convicted sex offender maintained contact with influential political and business figures years after his 2007 plea deal requiring him to register as a sex offender. These documents show Epstein's calendars and emails indicate meetings and interactions with prominent individuals, sparking controversy and scrutiny over their associations with him.
Democratic lawmakers are pushing for the release of all Jeffrey Epstein files from the US Justice Department's probe, contradicting the Trump administration's denial of a "client list". Musk has been criticising the Trump administration ever since a report alleged that Trump had written a birthday note to Epstein in 2003.
Musk deleted a post claiming Donald Trump's name appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files, suggesting it was the reason for the documents remaining under wraps. Musk's post read, "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" However, he later confessed that the post “went too far".
(with inputs from agencies)