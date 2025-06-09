Errol claimed that both of them have been hitting out at each other as they are all suffering from a bit of PTSD over the last few months.

The public fallout between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sparked when Musk criticised Trump’s expansive tax and domestic policy bill. The matter escalated when their dispute turned personal, with both Musk and Trump trading insults online, further intensifying the conflict, so much so that Musk suggested Trump be impeached. Now, Musk’s father Errol Musk has given his perspective on the fallout between the world’s most powerful and richest, claiming that it may have stemmed from ‘PTSD’((post-traumatic stress disorder) that Trump developed during his time in the White House.

“So they had an argument about that [bill], and as they are all suffering from a bit of PTSD, a post-traumatic stress disorder over the last few months, they started hitting out at each other," said Errol, adding that Elon made a mistake by opposing Trump. “But unfortunately, he doesn’t realise that in order to get their votes in the Senate and the Congress, Trump has to do that," he added.

Errol claimed that both of them have been hitting out at each other as they are all suffering from a bit of PTSD over the last few months. “They are the only two people left in the arena, Trump and Elon, and all they were used to was fighting with the opposition. They’ve been under a lot of stress for five months. And it gives them a break. You know, they’ve had to get rid of all the opposition, try and put the country back on track, and do normal things and so forth," he further stated.

Meanwhile, Trump has recently warned Musk of "serious consequences" if he gives funding to Democratic candidates to run against Republicans who vote in support of the GOP's sweeping budget bill. According to NBC News, Trump said, "If he does, he'll have to pay the consequences for that. He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that."

Trump said he does not wish to repair his ties with Musk after the two had a public fallout. Musk and Trump have criticised each other on social media platforms X and Truth Social earlier this week. When asked whether he wished to do so, Trump responded, "No." When asked whether his ties with Elon Musk were over, Trump responded, "I would assume so, yeah."



(With inputs from ANI)