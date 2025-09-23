Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Elon Musk's father charged with sexually abusing his children, stepchildren, Errol Musk says..., here's what happened

Errol Musk, father of billionaire and the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, has been facing charges of sexually assaulting his five children and stepchildren since 1993. The 79-year-old man, in response to the big claim, termed the accusations "false and nonsense."

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 10:51 PM IST

Errol Musk, father of billionaire and the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, has been facing charges of sexually assaulting his five children and stepchildren since 1993, reported The New York Times. The 79-year-old man, in response to the big claim of the NYT, termed the accusations "false and nonsense in the extreme.”

How did Errol Musk react to accusations against him?

According to the US publication's report, the accusation could be the reason behind Elon Musk not mentioning his father in his public statements. He alleged his family fabricated these “false” charges only to acquire money from Elon by having children say false things. He further claimed that he and his son, Elon Musk, are “very close” and share a good bond.

What are the allegations against Errol Musk?

The Times reported, citing personal letters, emails, and interviews with family members, said that Errol Musk has been married three times and his children, both his own and step, are nine in total, while he “maintains a powerful grip over much of the family.” The report also said that court documents, personal correspondence, social workers’ claims, and family interviews all point to these allegations being more than 30 years old, since 1993, when his four-year-old stepdaughter claimed to relatives that Errol had touched her at their house.

Errol Musk, a South African businessman, married Maye Musk in 1970, whom he divorced in 1979, according to a report by PEOPLE. The former couple has three children from their marriage.

After Maye, he married 25-year-old Heide Bezuidenhout. While the two had an on-and-off relationship, they welcomed two daughters together but later got divorced. However, even after the divorce, Errol maintained his relationship with the Bezuidenhouts as he welcomed two children with his former stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhouts, reported PEOPLE. Even when Errol Musk claimed not to have any involvement with Jana, the issue allegedly broke the family apart.

