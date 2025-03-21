Elon Musk, Tesla, X, billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Jena Williams, trans persons, gay rights in US, gays in US, Teen Vogue, Nazi salute,

Billionaire entrepreneur and US President Donald Trump's close aide, Elon Musk has come under the scathing attacks of his trans daughter Vivian Jena Williams.

Daughter slams Elon Musk

Calling the Tesla CEO a "pathetic man-child", his 20-year-old estranged daughter said that she learns about his actions from the news and she should "probably post about this and denounce it, which I have done a few times."

Talking about Elon Musk's address and his straight-armed salute at Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, she said it was certainly a Nazi-style salute.

She said, "The Nazi salute sh*t was insane."

Did Elon Musk do Nazi salute?

Though Elon Musk was criticized for his gesture earlier and he denied doing a Nazi salute, his daughter was not convinced.

She said, "That sh*t was definitely a Nazi salute."

Talking to Teen Vogue, Elon Musk's daughter said, "I don’t give a f**k how much money anyone has."

She added, "I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. Okay."

However, this is not the first time Vivian Jena Williams, who has been living in Japan, has attacked her billionaire father.

Taking to social media platform X in July 2024, Elon Musk wrote in a post that Wilson was "born gay and slightly autistic."

Was Vivian Jena Williams born gay?

He also revealed that as a child, she would "pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous!’"

Three days later, in a two-hour live interview on X, the tech billionaire said that his "son" had been "killed" by "the woke mind virus".

Talking about the sex-change surgery, Elon Musk said, "I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead."

He said, "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we're making some progress."

Daughter disowns Elon Musk

However, his daughter responded strongly, declaring that she had "disowned" Musk.

Vivian Jena Williams said, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form."