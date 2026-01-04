FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Elon Musk's BIG move after Trump captures Maduro, announces this service free, it is...

Elon Musk, through SpaceX's Starlink, announced free broadband internet for Venezuela amid political upheaval. This comes as Nicolás Maduro is captured by US forces, and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assumes interim leadership. The move ensures continued connectivity during Venezuela’s crisis.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 12:31 PM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk announced his support for the people of Venezuela on Sunday, as SpaceX-owned Starlink revealed that it would provide free broadband internet to the country for a limited time. The decision comes amid rapidly shifting political events following the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by the United States.

Musk shared his endorsement in a post on X, writing, 'In support of the people of Venezuela,' while reposting a message from Starlink. The initiative, aimed at ensuring continued connectivity during a period of upheaval, will run through February 3, 2026.

'Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity,' the Starlink message stated.

Political Chaos in Venezuela

The announcement from Musk and Starlink coincided with dramatic developments in Venezuela’s political landscape. Nicolás Maduro, the country’s long-standing leader, was captured by US forces in a covert operation, as part of a broader effort to remove his government. Footage released by US authorities showed Maduro in handcuffs during a staged 'perp walk,' where he wished reporters and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents a 'Happy New Year' before being led into custody.

In response to Maduro’s removal, Venezuela’s Supreme Court intervened, declaring Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president. The court's ruling, announced late on Saturday, referred to Maduro’s inability to perform his duties, which it described as a 'material and temporary impossibility.'

Rodríguez will now assume the powers of the presidency to maintain administrative continuity and defend the nation. The ruling was based on Venezuela’s constitution, which dictates that the vice president steps in when the president is absent or unable to fulfill their role.

Background and US Involvement

The US role in Venezuela's political upheaval has been long-standing. Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton revealed that efforts to remove Maduro were discussed during Donald Trump’s first term but failed to gain traction. Bolton noted that Trump had been particularly focused on Venezuela’s oil reserves, which he saw as crucial to US interests.

Despite initial setbacks, the Trump administration later escalated its efforts, eventually launching a large-scale military operation to capture Maduro, who now faces charges in the United States. This regime change effort, however, was carried out without Congressional approval, further raising concerns about the legality of US intervention in the region.

Starlink's Role in Supporting Connectivity

As Venezuela grapples with the fallout from Maduro’s removal, Starlink’s initiative to provide free internet access will help ensure that the people of Venezuela remain connected during a time of significant uncertainty. With internet services in the country already strained, Starlink’s broadband service is expected to offer crucial access to information and communication in the coming weeks.

