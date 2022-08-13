Elon Musk releases his 'sex tape' online, sends fans wild with hilarious tweet- have you seen it yet?

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather nearly 175K likes.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is famous for sending out controversial tweets. This time, Musk has released photographs of his 'sex tape,' and netizens are enthralled with it.

Musk drew the attention of netizens once more when he posted a snapshot of some glue tapes on his table with the message, "but have u seen my sex tape?"

Have a look:

but have u seen my sex tape pic.twitter.com/aCBqIRz4sH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2022

It's no surprise that Musk's message quickly went viral online, eliciting a wide range of reactions from netizens. The majority of people laughed out loud at the Tesla CEO's antics, as evidenced by the comments section.

"This is so funny Elon!!! Hahahahaha! You’re my idol. Please acknowledge me. I can’t go to sleep until I see that you recognize my existence and like this tweet," a YouTuber wrote.

Another user commented, "Richest dude on the planet, I expected a higher quality production value".

This is so funny Elon!!! Hahahahaha! You’re my idol please acknowledge me I can’t go to sleep until I see that you recognize my existence and like this tweet — Solo (@YT_Solo) August 12, 2022

Richest dude on the planet, I expected a higher quality production value. https://t.co/0sbxWtQGQq — Jay (@Hunter79Matt) August 12, 2022

Who says @elonmusk has no sense of humor. This made me laugh out loud. https://t.co/XIXbHMX4US August 12, 2022

