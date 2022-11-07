Elon Musk 'recommends' US midterm voters to vote for Republicans on Tuesday

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, who just recently assumed control of the massive social media company Twitter Inc, urged people to support Republican candidates for Congress in Tuesday's U.S. midterm election.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has been criticised for his avowedly uncompromising attitude on free speech. They fear his appointment will lead to a rise in hateful and inaccurate posts on the site.

On Monday, he made history as the first CEO of a major social media platform to publicly support a political party in the United States, through a tweet.

Musk sent a message to what he referred to "independent-minded voters," writing: "Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic."

Democrats led by President Joe Biden will have an uphill struggle to keep Congress on Tuesday. According to neutral election experts and surveys, the outcome of the House of Representatives seems to be predetermined for the Republicans, although the Senate is anticipated to be more contested.

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!", Musk posted on Twitter, which he recently acquired.

Musk has said in the past that he would vote for Republicans, but he now claims that he will support moderate candidates on both sides of the aisle.

Musk said in April that "Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally."

Musk is known for sharing his opinions on several aspects of American politics. Former President Trump was regarded too old to compete for reelection, and he had said that he was leaning toward backing Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

(With inputs from Reuters)