Elon Musk has stepped back from his DOGE duties for weeks now, and his latest post marks his official departure from the administration

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his departure from the Trump administration early Thursday. He thanked US President Donald Trump as his time as a special government employee as part of the Department of Government Efficiency draws to an end, he said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX announced the move Wednesday in a post on X, his social media platform.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”