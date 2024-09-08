Twitter
Elon Musk provides major update on next big project, in 2 years his company will launch...

Elon Musk recently shared this major update on social media platform X

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 07:33 AM IST

Elon Musk provides major update on next big project, in 2 years his company will launch...
SpaceX will launch its first uncrewed Starship missions to Mars in two years, according to Elon Musk, the company's CEO. Musk shared the update on Saturday via social media platform X. The uncrewed missions will focus on testing Starship's ability to land safely on Mars. Musk said that if these landings are successful, SpaceX will aim to send its first crewed flights to the red planet within four years.

Following these initial missions, Musk expects the pace of flights to increase rapidly. He has set an ambitious goal to build a self-sustaining city on Mars within the next 20 years.

Earlier this year, in April, Musk had predicted that the first uncrewed Starship would land on Mars in five years, with humans making their way to Mars in seven years.

In June, SpaceX made significant progress with its Starship rocket, which successfully survived a high-speed return from space and completed a full test mission. The rocket landed in the Indian Ocean after its fourth attempt, marking a major milestone.

Musk is relying on Starship to achieve his vision of creating a large, versatile spacecraft. This spacecraft will not only transport people and cargo to the moon later this decade but also play a crucial role in future Mars missions.

