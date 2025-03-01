Musk, 53, predicted a future American president in a social media comment. “Best VP ever and our future president,” Musk said in response to a post on X, which he owns.

Elon Musk – billionaire entrepreneur and a senior adviser to the President of the United States – has made a bold prediction about the political scene in the US.

Musk, 53, predicted a future American president in a social media comment. And his pick is none other than the current US Vice President JD Vance.

“Best VP ever and our future president,” Musk said in response to a post on X, which he owns.

Vance, 40, is the third-youngest vice president in the history of the US, and has previously served as a senator from Ohio. Also an author and attorney, Vance was once a strong critic of Trump but his stance shifted hugely after he entered politics and earned Trump’s endorsement.

However, despite Vance’s second in-command position, Musk has garnered much more attention and seems to hold greater authority in the US government than the vice president.

Musk has been unofficially leading the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, a newly-established agency aimed at significantly slashing government spending.

The so-called department has cut many federal government jobs and blocked the disbursement of foreign aid.

Just last week, Musk sparked an uproar after sending an email to all federal employees asking them to explain what they accomplished through the week or face termination.

Earlier this week, Musk was part of Trump’s first cabinet meeting since the latter took charge as US president in January.

Musk has often described himself and his DOGE team as “tech support” to the US government. “As crazy as it sounds, that is almost a literal description of the work that the DOGE team is doing is helping fix the government computer systems. Many of these systems are extremely old. They don't communicate. There are a lot of mistakes in the systems. The software doesn't work. So, we are actually tech support. It's ironic, but it's true,” he said at the cabinet meeting.