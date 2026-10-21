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Elon Musk ordered Starlink slowdown that disrupted Ukraine drone operations: Report

A slowdown in SpaceX's Starlink network that disrupted Ukraine's drone operations was triggered by an order from Elon Musk, WSJ reported citing US officials. Musk says Starshield controlled by US govt.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 08:00 AM IST

Elon Musk ordered Starlink slowdown that disrupted Ukraine drone operations: Report
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A slowdown in SpaceX's Starlink satellite network that disrupted Ukraine's drone operations was triggered by an order from company CEO Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials and other sources.

The move reportedly restricted Ukraine's access to the satellite service, affecting the country's ability to conduct both defensive and offensive drone missions against Russian forces.

Ukraine heavily relies on Starlink, operated by Musk's SpaceX, to maintain satellite connectivity for drones used to intercept Russian attack drones and for strikes against Moscow. The disruption, which reportedly lasted a day this week, led to loss of drones and failure of missions, according to Ukrainian commanders cited in the report.

What Ukraine said

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the failure to alert Kyiv ahead of heavy Russian strikes late Tuesday and into Wednesday, calling it "completely unjust". He also accused Moscow of violating what US President Donald Trump had described as an "energy ceasefire".

Ukrainian officials also suggested that the US may have been involved in reduced speeds on certain Starlink terminals.

"It's obvious they (the United States) are helping Russia for some reason," a senior official told AFP.

However, in a separate post on X, Zelensky said he had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that the early-warning system was now working.

"This is very important for our people, because we can know when Russian ballistic missiles are coming. So, this morning began with positive signals from the American side," Zelensky posted.

Musk says US Government responsible, not SpaceX

Elon Musk denied that SpaceX was responsible for any restrictions, saying the Starshield system is controlled by the US government.

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk said on Wednesday, October 14, referring to President Donald Trump.

Starshield is a militarized version of Starlink. Musk's statement suggests that any throttling of speeds for Ukraine was a decision taken at the highest levels of the US military and administration, not by SpaceX alone.

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