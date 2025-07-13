Elon Musk ONCE AGAIN calls out President Donald Trump over alleged 'Epstein Files', says, 'Seriously...'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again called on US President Donald Trump, urging him to fulfil his earlier vow to release files related to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again called on US President Donald Trump, urging him to fulfil his earlier vow to release files related to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Musk's remarks come in response to a post on 'X', after Trump addressed the controversy around "Epstein Files."

"Seriously. He said “Epstein” half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised," Musk wrote.

DOJ report sparks backlash

According to an IndiaTV report, the reaction comes after the release of a memo by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, suggesting Epstein had no client list and that no evidence was found suggesting that he blackmailed prominent individuals. It also said that Epstein died by suicide while in prison in 2019.

However, as per the report, the report has sparked backlash among those who believe in the existence of "Epstein Files", an alleged documents listing high-profile clients and implicating them in blackmail schemes.

Trump's stance on case

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump stood by Attorney General Pam Bondi, asserting "we have a perfect administration." "We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein," the US President wrote.