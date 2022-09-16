Elon Musk news: Tesla founder's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne auctions private photos, gets THIS much money

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's college sweetheart Jennifer Gwynne has actioned their private photographs when they were dating in the 1990s. The woman, now happily married, said she auction the photos to fund her stepson's college education.

Elon Musk and the woman dated each other between 1994 and 1995 when they were students at the University of Pennsylvania. She also sold off a gold necklace that Musk had gifted her, for Rs 40 lakhs.

Musk, known for his witty replies on Twitter, recently changed his profile photo to one of the auctioned snaps.

A birthday card Musk gave her has auctioned for Rs 13 lakh. In the car, Musk has referred to her as "Boo-Boo". In total, there were 18 photos and each was sold separately.

According to reports, Musk and the woman are no longer in touch. (For all photos, click here)

In total, she received nearly Rs 1.3 crore.

Musk is currently entangled in legal proceedings linked to the Twitter deal debacle. Twitter's stakeholders on Tuesday approved Musk's $44 billion bid even though the industrialist withdrew the offer.

A US judge on Wednesday (local time) gave a lifeline to Musk by allowing him to amend his complaint against Twitter.

Both the parties have sued each other and the court is expected to begin hearing in October.