'Guard your cats..': Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift for supporting Kamala Harris ahead of US Presidential Polls

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticised pop start Taylor Swift for supporting US Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming Presidential polls.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been pro-actively supporting Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming Presidential polls, has mocked pop icon Taylor Swift after she voiced her support for Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

In a post on 'X', Elon Musk wrote, "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life".

The post has garnered over seven million views on 'X', sparking outrage among the netizens.

A user wrote, "Her endorsement is in line with demographic trends".

"You don’t seem like a cat person. You don’t seem like a Taylor person either. Are you a person person?" another user commented.

Earlier, Taylor Swift shared a picture with her pet cat and annonced that she would vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election slated for November 5.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” the singer wrote.

Swift further heaped praise on the Vice President calling her a 'steady-handed' and 'gifted leader'.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Harris's rival Donald Trump also reacted to the pop star's political stance and claimed that she would “probably pay a price” for this, suggesting it could hurt her in the marketplace.

The US Presidential polls, slated to be held on November 5, will witness a tough competition between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. If Harris wins, she would become the first woman in history to take charge as the US president.