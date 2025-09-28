Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

Elon Musk makes SHOCKING revelation after he was named in Epstein files, says, 'Tried to get me to Island, but...'

Elon Musk was named in a new released documents of highly controversial Jeffrey Epstein files, revealing the shocking details of his planned trip to the private island. Elon Musk has now reacted to it admitting that he was invited to the Island.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 07:29 AM IST

Elon Musk makes SHOCKING revelation after he was named in Epstein files, says, 'Tried to get me to Island, but...'
    Elon Musk has been named in a new released documents of highly controversial Jeffrey Epstein files, revealing the shocking details of his planned trip to the private island. The files showed financier Jeffrey Epstein's connections to influential figures, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon.

    Elon Musk admitted that he was invited to the Epstein island, but he said that he refu "Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit, " he wrote on X.

    What was his first reaction?

    Soon after he was named in the new released documents, his FIRST reaction was, 'This is False'. Musk reacted to a post shared by X user DogeDesigner slamming the news about linking Musk with Epstein. “Every few months the media makes up new lies to attack Elon Musk. Now they are trying to link his name to Epstein Island. Democratic Party and their media allies see Elon as a threat because he exposes corruption, challenges their narrative, and gives people free speech through X.” To which Elon Musk said, “This is false.”

    Elon Musk, Prince Andrew named in 3rd batch of Epstein files

    As the suspense over Epstein files intensifies, House Democrats recently released the 3rd batch of Epstein files, that showed that convicted sex offender Jeffry Epstein maintained contact with influential political and business figures for years. The documents show that Musk was invited to Epstein's island in December 2014. There was a  mention of Elon Musk's “pending trip” to Epstein’s infamous island, Little St James, where many women said they were abused. The Calendar entry dated December 6, 2014 was recorded, that reads: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)”.

    As per reports, the new  Epstein files with 8,544 documents, include phone message logs, copies of flight logs and manifests for aircraft, copies of financial ledgers and Epstein's daily schedule. Along with Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump have also been named. 

    The copis of financial ledger included two references to payments for massages for an "Andrew" in February and May 2000. There is no clarity if it referred to 'Prince Andrew', however as per palace records, Prince Andrew was in the US at the time to attend a reception for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

    The documents also reference planned meetings with influential figures. These include a lunch with Peter Thiel in November 2017, a breakfast with Steve Bannon on 17 February 2019. It also mention a tentative breakfast meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates in December 2014.

    ALSO READ: Epstein Files: Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, Trump's ally Steve Banon among new names in 3rd batch release

