Elon Musk makes 'anyone who actually writes software' appeal as 1,200 Twitter employees quit

Twitter has been in dire straits ever since Elon Musk took over as its new owner. Musk triggered upheaval as he sacked CEO Parag Agrawal on his first day at Twitter, along with most of the website's leadership. His second step was sacking 50 percent of the company's workforce. His third was introducing a hefty fee for the blue tick. None of his moves have been well-received by the masses. But he has remained unapologetic, defending his decisions tooth and nail. However, his curt replies and pushing the employees to the edge are now paying dividends. 1,200 employees have quit within the last few days, ironically prompting a Twitter trend #RIPTwitter.

What precipitated the mass resignation? There have been reports that Musk told employees to work long hours all days of the week or look for another job. The high-handedness hasn't gone down well with the employees who are apparently upset with Twitter's work culture taking a sudden turn for the worst. Twitter had been known for its liberal work culture that promoted in-house criticism. However, since Musk's takeover, over two dozen Twitter employees have been sacked just for basic criticism.

Musk has put on a brave face vis-a-vis the exodus. But he indeed is feeling the heat. According to a media report, Musk, who had given the hardcore work ultimatum to its employees, wrote a common mail and asked "anyone who can write software" to report to the 10th floor of the building.

"Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 p.m. today," Musk said in an email on Friday.

Apparently, his key infrastructure teams have been decimated and he has asked his employees to give details regarding the technology.

He said before reporting, the willing employee must email him a bullet point summary of codes written over the past 6 months and 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of the code.

Musk had said he wasn't worried about the mass resignation because the best employees were staying.