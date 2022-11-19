Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Elon Musk makes 'anyone who actually writes software' appeal as 1,200 Twitter employees quit

Elon Musk has put on a brave face vis-a-vis the exodus.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Elon Musk makes 'anyone who actually writes software' appeal as 1,200 Twitter employees quit
Elon Musk has put on a brave face vis-a-vis the exodus (File)

Twitter has been in dire straits ever since Elon Musk took over as its new owner. Musk triggered upheaval as he sacked CEO Parag Agrawal on his first day at Twitter, along with most of the website's leadership. His second step was sacking 50 percent of the company's workforce. His third was introducing a hefty fee for the blue tick. None of his moves have been well-received by the masses. But he has remained unapologetic, defending his decisions tooth and nail. However, his curt replies and pushing the employees to the edge are now paying dividends. 1,200 employees have quit within the last few days, ironically prompting a Twitter trend #RIPTwitter. 

What precipitated the mass resignation? There have been reports that Musk told employees to work long hours all days of the week or look for another job. The high-handedness hasn't gone down well with the employees who are apparently upset with Twitter's work culture taking a sudden turn for the worst. Twitter had been known for its liberal work culture that promoted in-house criticism. However, since Musk's takeover, over two dozen Twitter employees have been sacked just for basic criticism.

Musk has put on a brave face vis-a-vis the exodus. But he indeed is feeling the heat. According to a media report, Musk, who had given the hardcore work ultimatum to its employees, wrote a common mail and asked "anyone who can write software" to report to the 10th floor of the building. 

"Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 p.m. today," Musk said in an email on Friday.

Apparently, his key infrastructure teams have been decimated and he has asked his employees to give details regarding the technology. 

Also read: Inside the tweet revolution against new Twitter boss Elon Musk

He said before reporting, the willing employee must email him a bullet point summary of codes written over the past 6 months and 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of the code.

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

Musk had said he wasn't worried about the mass resignation because the best employees were staying.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.