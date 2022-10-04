Elon Musk likely to go ahead with original price of USD 54.20 per share Twitter deal: Report

Elon Musk - File Photo

Billionaire Elon Musk is expected to propose going ahead with his takeover of Twitter Inc at USD 54.20 per share, a Bloomberg news reporter tweeted on Tuesday. Twitter shares were up 12.7 per cent at USD 47.93 before trading was halted for the second time.

Musk and Twitter were set to enter the courtroom this month, with Twitter seeking an order directing Musk to close the deal at USD 54.20 per share.

Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion, but within weeks said the number of bot accounts was much higher than Twitter's estimate of less than 5 per cent of users.