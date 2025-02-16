Elon Musk-led DOGE cancels USD 21 million US funding for voter turnout in India as part of Trump administration's budget cuts, sparking controversy.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has announced the cancellation of a USD 21 million US government fund meant to support voter turnout in India. The decision, made on Saturday, February 15, is part of a larger effort to cut international aid programs under the new Donald Trump administration.

DOGE posted a list of canceled taxpayer-funded initiatives on social media platform X, mentioning that US dollars were previously allocated to voter participation efforts in India, Bangladesh, and Mozambique, among other nations.

Why Was the Funding Canceled?

The cancellation aligns with President Donald Trump’s budget-cutting policies to reduce government expenses. Elon Musk has strongly supported these measures, warning that America could face bankruptcy without strict spending reductions. The USD 21 million, originally planned to help improve voter participation in Indian elections, will now remain unused.

This decision follows a recent meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, discussing US-India relations, trade, and technology. However, their official statements did not mention the funding cancellation.

Reactions to the Decision

The move sparked controversy, with BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya questioning the motive behind US funding for voter turnout in India. Posting on X, he wrote:

"USD 21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!"

Other Canceled International Programs

Along with the Indian voter turnout project, DOGE also scrapped multiple international programs, including:

USD 29 million for "strengthening the political landscape" in Bangladesh

USD 39 million for "fiscal federalism and biodiversity conservation" in Nepal

USD 10 million for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision"

USD 1.5 million for "voter confidence" in Liberia

USD 14 million for "social cohesion" in Mali

USD 2.5 million for "inclusive democracies in Southern Africa"

USD 47 million for "improving learning outcomes in Asia"



PM Modi’s Meeting with Elon Musk

During PM Modi’s visit to the US, he also met with Elon Musk to discuss innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. The meeting also focused on strengthening business ties between India and the US.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) later issued a statement saying:

"The Prime Minister and Mr. Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance."

Interestingly, the DOGE budget cuts were not mentioned in any official discussions or press releases following Modi's visit. However, the move has already drawn mixed reactions, with critics questioning the influence of US funds in foreign elections and supporters praising the Trump administration’s efforts to cut costs.