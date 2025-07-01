Musk's comments come as the Senate engages in a marathon vote series for the bill, which is part of Trump's second-term agenda and includes funding for defense, energy production, and border security.

Elon Musk launched a fresh attack on US President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”, warning of creating his new ‘American Party' if the legislation passes. Musk's comments come as the Senate engages in a marathon vote series for the bill, which is part of Trump's second-term agenda and includes funding for defense, energy production, and border security. Taking to X, he wrote, “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

What did Elon Musk say about Donald Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill?

In a flurry of tweets, Musk railed against Trump’s bill, calling it ‘insane’ and a massive debt burden. “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people," he tweeted.