Elon Musk issues sincere apology to Twitter users after takeover, know why

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, issued an apology on Sunday for the fact that the microblogging platform was "super slow" in some nations. A few minutes before, he had said, "Twitter feels increasingly alive."

"Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline," In a tweet, Musk stated.

The business had to halt its $8 Twitter Blue programme due to the proliferation of phoney accounts with the verified blue tick, so he also revealed a forthcoming feature.

Another tweet from him stated, "Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organisations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them."

Previously, only verified accounts of well-known people, like politicians, journalists, and public figures, were given the blue tick. But this week, Twitter launched a subscription service that anyone could join for just $8 per month.

The corporation had a significant challenge as a result of numerous people imitating well-known brands on the website. Although the programme was halted last Friday, Musk predicted it would resume by the "end of next week."

For other accounts, Twitter also added the "Official" badge, although it disappeared unexpectedly hours later.