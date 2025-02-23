Trump's administration has already dismissed many federal employees who were still in their probationary period

Billionaire Elon Musk, who serves as an advisor to US President Donald Trump, has announced that all federal employees must submit a detailed report of their weekly work or risk losing their jobs. Musk, who is leading efforts to cut government spending and waste, made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

"Consistent with the President's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," Musk posted.

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.



Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

However, he did not provide further details about what the report should include or when the deadline would be.

The announcement follows recent US government job cuts, including the Defense Department's directive to reduce its civilian workforce by at least five percent starting next week. Trump's administration has already dismissed many federal employees who were still in their probationary period.

Earlier, Trump put Musk in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), giving him the task of cutting public spending and tackling waste and corruption. DOGE, under Musk’s leadership, has been aggressively downsizing the federal workforce, though these measures have faced legal challenges and opposition from unions.

US President Trump recently praised Musk’s efforts but urged him to intensify his actions.

“Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, a judge on Thursday rejected a union attempt to temporarily stop the firing of thousands of federal workers.