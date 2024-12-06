On Thursday, Musk was in Capitol Hill for a meeting to discuss his new role with President-elect Donald Trump.

Elon Musk made a memorable appearance at Capitol Hill on Thursday, drawing attention as he arrived with his four-year-old son, X Æ A-12, or "X." The SpaceX CEO was in Washington, DC, to meet Senate Majority Leader John Thune, but it was his son who stole the spotlight.

Musk carried little X on his shoulders through the Capitol building. The young boy was dressed similarly to his father, wearing dress pants, a gray sweater, and a sports jacket, while Musk wore a suit and tie. As they moved through the crowds, people couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between the two. At times, they even shared similar facial expressions, making the moment even more endearing.

X, who was born in May 2020, has already made several public appearances. He was seen with his dad at Donald Trump’s election night celebrations at Mar-a-Lago and during a Trump rally before that. During these events, X sported a red MAGA hat and a Trump/Vance sign.

Musk, who has a total of 12 children, has been in the news recently due to his strained relationship with his other child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who no longer wants to be associated with him. Musk has also faced criticism over his controversial views on gender-affirming care.

On Thursday, Musk was in Capitol Hill for a meeting to discuss his new role with President-elect Donald Trump. He has been selected to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to reduce government spending.