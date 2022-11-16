Elon Musk fired 20 Twitter employees for criticising him on social media, in private

At least 20 Twitter employees have been fired by Elon Musk for criticising his activities on the social media site or on the internal messaging app Slack. Some of the sacked employees were fired for no other reason than simply retweeting tweets that attacked the new Twitter CEO.

Musk is firing anyone who dared criticise him in addition to the 3,800 or so full-time staff members and more over 5,000 contract workers.

Software developer and tech writer Gergely Orosz tweeted that about 10 employees have been dismissed for speaking out internally against Musk. Platformer's Casey Newton estimated the number of those fired closer to 20.

"For those saying that criticising should be done in private: I have reports for a number of employees similarly terminated the past 24 hours who were criticising Musk`s tweet on an internal Slack watercooler channel. Some criticised other eng leaders. Ten people, as I hear," tweet from Orosz

Employees claim that over 20 people have reportedly been dismissed as a result of their Slack posts, according to Newton.

Eric Frohnhoefer, a Twitter employee who openly corrected Musk on the microblogging platform, has been sacked, according to Musk, who has confirmed this.

A Twitter user responded to the developer's remark that "maybe Musk should ask questions privately" by saying, "He's fired," by saying that Musk presumably didn't want Frohnhoefer on his team.

Even people who had simply retweeted criticism of Musk were expelled.

"Elon has fired numerous employees who were critical of him on Twitter and the company's Slack," read a tweet from a user.

Late on Tuesday, Musk responded: "I would like to apologise for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere."

(With inputs from IANS)