Elon Musk drops BIG hint on launching ‘America Party’ after Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes, Tesla CEO posted...

The bill, was signed into law on July 4 by President Trump during a high-profile Independence Day ceremony at the White House.
After endorsing the idea of forming a third political party in the US, Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has sparked political controversy after President Donald Trump's signature 'Big, Beautiful Bill' and after he endorsed a viral post suggesting that. After Musk responded positively to an X post that said, “Elon starting a 3rd party is closely akin to Tesla & SpaceX. Low probability of success, but if successful, it will completely change the game.” Musk responded positively, further fueling speculation and debate across the political landscape.
Earlier, Musk suggested that a third party would emerge to compete with the two main parties in American politics, the Democrats and the Republicans, on his social media platform X.
"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?" Musk asked his followers, attaching an interactive poll.
Following a public spat with his former close buddy, US President Donald Trump, over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," a comprehensive piece of legislation that cleared both chambers of Congress on Thursday, Musk hinted at the prospect of starting a new party.
The bill, which includes massive new funding for Trump's campaign to deport migrants, is the most recent in a string of significant domestic and international political victories for the 79-year-old entrepreneur and confirms his current domination over the Republican Party and US politics in general.