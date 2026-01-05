FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Melania come together for 'lovely dinner' after feud; hints at BIG plans for 2026; watch viral photo

Musk's dinner with Trump marks a significant shift in their relationship, which had been strained for months. The Tesla founder had emerged as one of the Republican Party's largest donors during the 2024 election campaign, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 11:06 AM IST

Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Melania come together for 'lovely dinner' after feud; hints at BIG plans for 2026; watch viral photo
The feud between President Donald Trump and technology billionaire Elon Musk appears to be a thing of the past. On Sunday, Musk shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing that he had a lovely dinner with Trump and his wife Melania at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's estate in Florida.

The photo accompanying the post showed the three of them enjoying each other's company, sparking speculation that their tumultuous relationship has taken a turn for the better. "Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS," Musk wrote, adding, "2026 is going to be amazing!"

History of turbulence

Musk's dinner with Trump marks a significant shift in their relationship, which had been strained for months. The Tesla founder had emerged as one of the Republican Party's largest donors during the 2024 election campaign, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars. Following Trump's victory, Musk was appointed to advise on efforts to reduce federal spending, including the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, Musk stepped back from the role in mid-2025 amid criticism, and tensions resurfaced when he publicly opposed Trump-backed spending proposals.

In June 2025, Musk criticised Trump's "big beautiful bill", calling it a "massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill" and a "disgusting abomination". Trump responded by expressing disappointment, saying, "Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore." Musk escalated the dispute, claiming that without his support, Trump would have lost the election.

Signs of reconciliation

Despite their public spat, signs of reconciliation began to emerge later in 2025. In September, Trump and Musk were seen shaking hands and speaking at the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona. Musk later posted an image of the encounter with the caption "For Charlie". Musk also attended a White House dinner in November, hosted by Trump for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump has since softened his tone, telling reporters in August that Musk had "a bad moment" but was "a good person". The latest dinner appearance suggests that relations between the president and the Tesla founder may now be on firmer ground. The photograph of the dinner, shared by Musk on X, has sparked widespread speculation about the state of their relationship and what it means for the future.

