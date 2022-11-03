Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Elon Musk defiant on blue tick fee, says 'you get what you...'

Elon Musk closed the Twitter deal after months of back-and-forth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

Elon Musk defiant on blue tick fee, says 'you get what you...'
Elon Musk (File)

Elon Musk, under criticism for announcing a fee for those who want to use a blue tick on their Twitter profile, appeared to be defiant on Thursday as he tweeted in support of his decision. Several Twitter users have declined to pay 8 dollars per month for the right to keep a blue tick on their profile.

On late Thursday, Musk wrote that a person gets what he/she pays for. The tweet saying spoiler alert had no additional context.

"You get what you pay for," he wrote. 

The Tesla founder who has also acquired Twitter added in the tweet that Twitter is the most interesting place on the Internet. "That's why you are reading the tweet right now," he added. 

Musk on Wednesday morning reiterated despite the backlash that those using the blue tick would have to pay for it. 

"To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost USD 8," he tweeted."Totally stole the idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python tbh," Musk later added.

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn`t have a blue checkmark is ********. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month," he tweeted.

Musk closed the Twitter deal after months of back-and-forth. He had gone back on his promise to buy Twitter alleging non-transparency on the part of the company's top leadership as to the number of bot accounts. Twitter sued Musk claiming he was experiencing what it called buyer's remorse.

Also read: Why Elon Musk decided to make Twitter blue tick chargeable? An Indian mind was behind the move

Per experts, Musk agreed to buy Twitter last month as he feared an adverse court decision. 

Musk sacked the top leadership as soon as he finalised the deal, including CEO Parag Agrawal with whom he had a public fallout. 

He also sacked the entire board of directors and became the only member of the board. 

One of his first decisions was to announce a fee for the verified accounts. He initially suggest a $16 fee but later brought it down to $8 per month. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy floral outfit, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 502 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.