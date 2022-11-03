Elon Musk defiant on blue tick fee, says 'you get what you...'

Elon Musk (File)

Elon Musk, under criticism for announcing a fee for those who want to use a blue tick on their Twitter profile, appeared to be defiant on Thursday as he tweeted in support of his decision. Several Twitter users have declined to pay 8 dollars per month for the right to keep a blue tick on their profile.

On late Thursday, Musk wrote that a person gets what he/she pays for. The tweet saying spoiler alert had no additional context.

"You get what you pay for," he wrote.

The Tesla founder who has also acquired Twitter added in the tweet that Twitter is the most interesting place on the Internet. "That's why you are reading the tweet right now," he added.

Musk on Wednesday morning reiterated despite the backlash that those using the blue tick would have to pay for it.

"To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost USD 8," he tweeted."Totally stole the idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python tbh," Musk later added.

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn`t have a blue checkmark is ********. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month," he tweeted.

Musk closed the Twitter deal after months of back-and-forth. He had gone back on his promise to buy Twitter alleging non-transparency on the part of the company's top leadership as to the number of bot accounts. Twitter sued Musk claiming he was experiencing what it called buyer's remorse.

Also read: Why Elon Musk decided to make Twitter blue tick chargeable? An Indian mind was behind the move

Per experts, Musk agreed to buy Twitter last month as he feared an adverse court decision.

Musk sacked the top leadership as soon as he finalised the deal, including CEO Parag Agrawal with whom he had a public fallout.

He also sacked the entire board of directors and became the only member of the board.

One of his first decisions was to announce a fee for the verified accounts. He initially suggest a $16 fee but later brought it down to $8 per month.