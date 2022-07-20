Elon Musk, compared with a dog, gives this hilarious Twitter reply

Elon Musk shared a wisecrack on the photo. (file)

Elon Musk, the founder of the Tesla electric car company, is known for regaling his Twitter followers with his witty tweets and replies. The good thing about Musk is that he takes jokes well. Even if the jokes are sometimes distasteful, Elon Musk never loses his cool.

Such an incident took place on Tuesday when Elon Musk's shirtless photo was going viral. A Twitter user's comparison of his photo with that of a dog triggered a hilarious response. Here's what happened.

Elon Musk's photograph soaking in the sun in Greece went viral on Wednesday. Musk shared a wisecrack on the photo. "Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw)," he tweeted.

Musk's self-deprecating joke encouraged his followers as they shared thousands of memes and jokes mocking him. One such meme had a photo of him juxtaposed with that of a pug.

"My calves are bigger tho," Elon Musk quipped.

Elon Musk is currently grappling with a lawsuit filed by Twitter against him, for allegedly trying to back out of the $ 44 billion deal. A US court has said the lawsuit will be heard in October. Twitter has claimed that Elon Musk's attempt to back off on the deal was due to an acute case of buyer's remorse. Musk has apparently said he would not buy Twitter as it couldn't provide details on the bot accounts.

The trial will take place for five days, in October.

Twitter sued Tesla's CEO in Delaware, accusing the mogul of agreeing to buy the site and attempting to "trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away".

With inputs from IANS