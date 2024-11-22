Elon Musk claimed Jeff Bezos advised selling Tesla and SpaceX stocks before US Presidential election as...

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has made a surprising claim about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk said Bezos advised people to sell their Tesla and SpaceX stocks, believing that Donald Trump would lose the US election. Musk revealed this in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after attending an event at Mar-a-Lago.

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," Musk shared in his post.

Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post and aerospace company Blue Origin, has not responded to Musk's remarks. The claims have added another layer to the already tense dynamic between Musk and Bezos, two of the world’s richest individuals and fierce competitors in the space and tech industries.

After Trump won the election, Bezos took to social media to congratulate the Republican leader. He called Trump’s victory an "extraordinary political comeback" and praised his "decisive victory." In his post, Bezos wrote, "Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love."

In another recent development, Bezos faced criticism after The Washington Post announced it would no longer endorse presidential candidates. This decision sparked debates, but Bezos defended it in an op-ed. He argued that endorsements might create a "perception of bias" and were unlikely to influence undecided voters. "No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, 'I'm going with Newspaper A's endorsement.' None," Bezos wrote. "Ending them is a principled decision, and it's the right one."

Musk’s claim and Bezos’s silence on the matter have sparked discussions online, adding another chapter to their rivalry.

