Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has called for the United States to leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), arguing that it makes no sense for America to fund Europe’s defence. Musk, who co-chairs the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), responded to a post on X that urged the US to “Exit NATO now!” by saying, “We really should.” Earlier, on March 2, he also agreed with a post that suggested leaving both NATO and the United Nations.

His comments come as NATO, a 32-member military alliance set to mark its 76th anniversary in April, faces growing uncertainty.

Trump’s stand on NATO

US President Donald Trump has also raised concerns about NATO funding. On March 6, NBC reported that Trump discussed ways to adjust US involvement in NATO to favor countries that contribute a certain percentage of their GDP to defence.

Trump has previously warned NATO allies that the US will not protect them if they fail to meet their financial obligations. “If they don’t pay, I’m not going to defend them,” he said, according to Bloomberg.

Europe ramps up defence spending

For decades, European nations have relied on the US for military support, intelligence, and logistics. However, with growing concerns over US commitment, European Union leaders met in Brussels for an emergency summit last week to boost defence spending.

The European Commission has proposed €150 billion ($162.5 billion) in loans for defence, along with a plan that would allow EU countries to spend up to €650 billion over four years without facing budget penalties.

Musk’s statements add to the ongoing debate about NATO’s future and the role of the US in global security. As discussions continue, the world watches closely to see how this could reshape international defence alliances.