Tesla electric vehicles and superchargers have faced global attacks in protests against Elon Musk, sparked by his political views and public support for far-right parties.

Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) and superchargers have become targets of widespread attacks in both the United States and Europe, as part of protests against Elon Musk and his role in the Trump administration as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). These attacks have intensified over recent months, with Tesla cars being defaced, vandalized, and even set on fire in various locations.

On March 31, 2025, Elon Musk responded to a video showing a Tesla owner confronting an individual who had defaced their vehicle with a Nazi symbol. Musk, however, referred to the symbol as a “Swastika,” which drew attention due to the historical differences between the two symbols. Musk’s response on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “Anyone who scrawls a swastika on a Tesla has obviously committed a hate crime.”

Anyone who scrawls a swastika on a Tesla has obviously committed a hate crime https://t.co/EJFkYxDHrV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

The anti-Tesla protests have not been confined to the United States. In Europe, attacks have escalated significantly. In Italy, 17 Tesla vehicles were set ablaze at a dealership in Rome, while in Sweden, Tesla stores in Stockholm and Malmo were vandalized. France also witnessed a destructive incident where 12 Tesla superchargers in St. Chamond were targeted in an arson attack. These attacks are part of a broader pattern of hostility towards Tesla, which includes several previous incidents of vandalism and violence at Tesla locations. For instance, in Colorado, a woman was arrested for attempting to set a Tesla dealership on fire, and in Oregon, gunshots were fired at a Tesla sales center.

The protests have been particularly fueled by Musk’s support for far-right political movements in several European countries. While Tesla’s sales soared in early 2025, its sales in Europe dropped by 49%. Musk has also accused ActBlue, a fundraising platform, of inciting anti-Tesla protests.

In response to the increasing violence, Musk has condemned the attacks as acts of terrorism. He has also attempted to clarify a distinction between the Swastika, a sacred symbol in many cultures, including Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, and the Nazi hate symbol, known as the Hakenkreuz. The Swastika has been a symbol of good fortune and prosperity for over 6,000 years and has had positive meanings in many ancient cultures, including the Vikings and Greeks. The Nazi Hakenkreuz, on the other hand, is a symbol of hate and genocide.

The controversy surrounding these attacks, combined with the ongoing political tensions, continues to complicate the image of Tesla and Musk, whose actions are increasingly drawing both admiration and criticism from different corners of society.