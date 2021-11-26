Elijah Runako on how the interpretation of success has evolved to defy traditional expectations

The word success has a pleasant ring to it before one even considers the definition. Elijah Runako recognized that sweet sound immediately and knew from an early age that he wanted to be successful in every aspect of life. However, like so many other things in this world, success has different interpretations. One person’s idea of success can widely vary from that of another, and hence, you have the conflict of expectations versus reality. Elijah Runako shares a deeper look at this concept and explains how to gauge your own success versus that of others.

Success is defined as accomplishing an objective or a defined range of expectations. Therefore, its implication may vary according to individual context. Some measure success financially; others gauge it based on educational, social, or philanthropic goals. In fact, some of the world’s most successful people credit their charitable endeavors as their greatest accomplishments rather than their vast fortunes.

Elijah Runako believes that society needs to break the mindset of gauging success by a person’s bank balance. The reality is, different people have different objectives. The traditional roadmap to success has long been going to college, getting a degree, securing a high-paying job, being financially stable, and retiring after a distinguished career. Yet, Runako points out that our world has radically changed, especially in terms of the socio-economic climate. That cookie-cutter vision of success may still hold some, but for others, it is a thing of the distant past.

Today’s reality of success is whether or not a person has achieved their individual goals, be this in a personal or professional capacity. Elijah Runako explains, “If a person has a plan to open a no-kill animal shelter, bringing this to life is a success. If a person wants to be a digital nomad or a freelancer and travel the world while making a living, achieving this goal is a tremendous success. Dreams, visions, and ambitions have changed; therefore, the interpretation of success has also changed with them.”

Elijah Runako further notes, “Even employers have adopted these new concepts of success. The majority of the workforce comprises the younger generations with modern expectations. If employers want to attract top talent, they need to see eye-to-eye with this pool of potential employees. “

In summary, Elijah Runako feels that in order to view success in its current form, outdated expectations need to be replaced with a more dynamic mindset that is consistent with the updated views on the term. After all, expectation and reality now exist on two different plateaus as our society has changed and will continue to do so.

