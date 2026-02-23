El Mencho: How a former police officer became one of Mexico’s most feared drug lords, ran narcotics racket in India

Mexico has gained notoriety as a hub for some of the world’s most dangerous and powerful drug cartels. Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, popularly called ‘El Mencho’, was killed in a joint military operation by the United States and Mexican forces. He ran a drug network in India.

Mexico has gained notoriety as a hub for some of the world’s most dangerous and powerful drug cartels. Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, popularly called ‘El Mencho’, was killed in a joint military operation by the United States and Mexican forces on Sunday. He was 59.

Soon after his killing, violence flared up in various areas of Mexico in which gunmen set vehicles ablaze and placed roadblocks across 20 states. Amid violence, the US, Canada and India have issued advisories for their nationals.

Who was El Mencho?

Mencho was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has its base in the western Mexican state of Jalisco and is known for its large combat-style weapon stockpile. The drug lord hailed from the neighbouring state of Michoacan. According to various reports, before becoming the notorious drug lord, Mencho was a police officer.

His entry and rise in Mexico’s drug-trafficking underworld happened in the 1990s. In 1994, he was convicted in the US of heroin trafficking for which he served almost three years in jail before returning to Mexico.

El Mencho’s drug trade in India

Drug trafficking in India has been largely controlled by Dawood Ibrahim, however, in the past few years, some international players have also started operating in Indian waters. El Mencho’s cartel is one of them. On November 25, 2024, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had seized a gigantic consignment of drugs from a fishing trawler in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This was the first such incidence which exposed Mexican narcotics players being involved in the drug trade in India in coordination with Chinese elements. The consignment was of a massive 6,000 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 6,000 crore which was being smuggled through the Indian waters.

The Indian agencies suspected that the consignment was moved by El Macho’s Jalisco New Generation drug cartel. The agencies also found that it was a joint operation with the Chinese cartel led by Tse Chi Lop, also called Chinese El Chapo.

El Mencho’s rise to one of the most feared drug lord

After the arrest of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the void in Mexico’s drug trade was filled by El Mencho as rival groups expanded. He strengthened his control over major trafficking routes across Mexico and finished his rivals through violence and intimidation. CNJG expanded rapidly along with Mencho’s international networks to smuggle fentanyl and other drugs into the United States, further pushing his influence.

His cartel became powerful due to militarized tactics. In 2015, his gunmen killed several soldiers after targetting a Mexican military helicopter in Jalisco. They also attempted the assassination of Mexico City’s police chief, Omar García Harfuch, in 2020.

Oseguera Cervantes broke away from the Milenio Cartel around 2011 after which he and his associates established CJNG. The group, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), manufactured, trafficked, and distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, and operated extensive money laundering. By 2019, the DEA estimated CJNG was responsible for at least one-third of all drugs entering the United States by air and sea.