US: Eight people injured in Chicago residential building blast, top floor collapses

Image Source- Reuters/Twitter

At least eight people were injured when an explosion swept through a residential structure in Chicago on Tuesday, local fire department officials reported.

At 9:45 a.m. (local time), the Chicago Fire Department verified the explosion and posted images showing the top floor of the four-story brick apartment building on the city's West Side nearly totally demolished by the blast.

The department said that the blast occurred near Washington Boulevard and Central Avenue.

"Background on explosion. This is a four-story apartment building. With 35 units. Investigation underway into cause by CFD OFI. Assisted by ATF and CPD. Looking at 4th Floor as possible source," Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

ABC News reported that three of those injured are in a critical condition.

Firefighters are responding to reports of an explosion in Chicago. The cause of the blast has not yet been announced. pic.twitter.com/j9nxJyvOZZ September 20, 2022

Fire officials said that a building adjacent to the site of the explosion was being evacuated.

Chicago's bomb squad and officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were on the scene, the fire department said. At least 10 ambulances were at the site while authorities searched for trapped people.

Firefighters were believed to have rescued everyone from the collapsed building, made up of about 35 units, NBC News said, citing Deputy Fire Commissioner Marc Ferman.