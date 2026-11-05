Eiffel Tower closes as protests and unrest escalate across France

The Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors on Thursday as a nationwide strike disrupted services across France, with more than 250,000 people reportedly joining demonstrations in 73 cities.

Visitors were unable to enter the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday as the iconic monument shut its doors amid a nationwide strike in France. The closure was announced on the tower's official website. The strike disrupted several public services, including schools and train operations, as protests over the rising cost of living continued across the country.

More than 250,000 people join demonstrations

Thousands of striking workers took to the streets in different parts of France on Thursday, with large crowds expected to participate in demonstrations. By the afternoon, more than 250,000 people had joined protests across 73 cities, according to the major labour union CGT, as reported by AFP.

The demonstrations came after weeks of unrest over the country's financial situation and the rising cost of living.

France faces economic and political pressure

France, Europe's largest economy, has been dealing with prolonged protests as the government struggles to manage its finances. The unrest comes around six months before the presidential election to choose Emmanuel Macron's successor. The far right is currently leading in opinion polls, adding to the political pressure on the government.

The latest strike has affected public services and brought renewed attention to the economic concerns driving protests across France.