FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Eiffel Tower closes as protests and unrest escalate across France

Eiffel Tower closes as protests and unrest escalate across France

Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count

Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count

From Rs 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod Kapri's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh? Here's what we know

From 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Eiffel Tower closes as protests and unrest escalate across France

The Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors on Thursday as a nationwide strike disrupted services across France, with more than 250,000 people reportedly joining demonstrations in 73 cities.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 07:39 PM IST

Eiffel Tower closes as protests and unrest escalate across France
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Visitors were unable to enter the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday as the iconic monument shut its doors amid a nationwide strike in France. The closure was announced on the tower's official website. The strike disrupted several public services, including schools and train operations, as protests over the rising cost of living continued across the country.

More than 250,000 people join demonstrations

Thousands of striking workers took to the streets in different parts of France on Thursday, with large crowds expected to participate in demonstrations. By the afternoon, more than 250,000 people had joined protests across 73 cities, according to the major labour union CGT, as reported by AFP.

The demonstrations came after weeks of unrest over the country's financial situation and the rising cost of living.

France faces economic and political pressure

France, Europe's largest economy, has been dealing with prolonged protests as the government struggles to manage its finances. The unrest comes around six months before the presidential election to choose Emmanuel Macron's successor. The far right is currently leading in opinion polls, adding to the political pressure on the government.

The latest strike has affected public services and brought renewed attention to the economic concerns driving protests across France.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Eiffel Tower closes as protests and unrest escalate across France
Eiffel Tower closes as protests and unrest escalate across France
Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count
Beyond the Report: Making Market Research Count
Trump humiliated in US midterms, planning fresh attack on Iran? Pentagon, Israel reportedly prepare for new strikes
After midterm humiliation, Trump's next move could be to attack Iran
From Rs 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod Kapri's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh? Here's what we know
From 8 lakh opening to jump of 400 shows: Vinod's Pyre will be next Hanuman Ansh
Ramayana: South goes gaga, SS Rajamouli calls Ranbir Kapoor's film 'spectacular watch', Atlee admits Yash-starrer takes 'Indian cinema to globe'
Ramayana: South goes gaga, SS Rajamouli calls Ranbir Kapoor's film 'spectacular'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement