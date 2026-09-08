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Eiffel Tower closes amid allegations of women staff being sidelined during Hindu group visit

Around 100 people linked to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) visited the Paris landmark on Saturday. The visit coincided with a cultural boat procession on the Seine organised by the group.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 07:42 AM IST

Eiffel Tower closes amid allegations of women staff being sidelined during Hindu group visit
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The Eiffel Tower remained shut on Monday after staff launched a strike over orders to remove female employees from their posts during a private visit by a Hindu religious group.

Around 100 people linked to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) visited the Paris landmark on Saturday. The visit coincided with a cultural boat procession on the Seine organised by the group.

Staff at the Eiffel Tower alleged that women employees were asked to leave certain workstations and were replaced by male colleagues, while others were told to stay away from areas used by the delegation.

The operator of the iconic monument, SETE, confirmed that the delegation had asked for the visit to be arranged in a way that would limit "interactions with women".

“Instructions were given to female employees of the Eiffel Tower and to female employees of contractors to make themselves invisible in order to welcome this delegation," SETE said in their statement, adding they were shocked to have been put in such a situation.

It further said, “Some were asked to leave their posts and withdraw to other areas. In some posts they were replaced by men. And all female employees were instructed not to go through or cross certain areas while the delegation was present."

According to SETE, such "conditions should not have been accepted" as they do not align with its values or France's principle of gender equality.

SETE president Ariel Weil termed the arrangement unacceptable and reiterated the Eiffel Tower's commitment to equality.

“I restate the Eiffel Tower’s commitment to republican values and to the equality of men and women," Weil said.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire also criticised the decision, calling it unacceptable that management had agreed to the delegation’s conditions. He said an investigation would be launched.

Attracting nearly seven million visitors a year, the tower remained closed throughout Monday and was expected to reopen on Tuesday.

BAPS, whose representatives were in France for events connected to the inauguration of a Hindu temple near Paris, said it took the concerns raised regarding the Eiffel Tower visit "very seriously".

The organisation said the visit was scheduled with the Eiffel Tower team at the beginning of regular opening hours due to the large size of its delegation. The objective, it said, was to "limit as much as possible any disruption for other visitors".

“To our knowledge, at no time was access to the Eiffel Tower denied to anyone," BAPS said in its statement.

“Nevertheless, we wish to offer our sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or inconvenienced by this situation," it added, stressing its commitment to the “universal values of mutual respect and service to others"

The incident has drawn criticism across France, with politicians from across the political spectrum speaking out.

Equality Minister Aurore Berge said women in France should not be asked to "erase themselves" and stressed that no religion or doctrine was above the laws of the Republic.

“In France, we do not ask women to erase themselves. No dogma, no religion is above the laws of the Republic," she wrote.

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