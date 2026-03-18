Eid Al-Fitr 2026: UAE restricts outdoor prayers amid Iran attacks, worship allowed only inside mosques

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: UAE to restrict outdoor prayers amid Iran attacks, worship allowed only inside mosques
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UAE has announced that outdoor prayers for Eid al-Fitr 2026 will not be permitted, while advising to hold prayers inside the mosques across the country.
UAE has announced that outdoor prayers for Eid al-Fitr 2026 will not be permitted amid Iran attacks, while advising to hold prayers inside the mosques across the country. Authorities restricted outdoor prayer gatherings to ensure the safety of worshippers. The authorities announced, "Eid Al-Fitr prayer for this year will be limited to mosques across the country and will not be held in open prayer grounds or outdoor areas."
During Eid al Fitr prayers in the UAE mass congregations take place in open-air musallas (prayer grounds), where thousands of people gather. However, this year Eid prayers will take place inside mosques and not on outdoor prayer areas and Eid grounds.