Egypt Train Accident: 4 dead, 90 injured after 2 trains collide near Cairo, carriages derailed

At least 4 killed, 90 injured as two trains collide between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations in Giza near Cairo, Egypt, several carriages derailed, rail traffic disrupted.

At least four people have been killed and nearly 90 injured after two trains collided in Egypt, health ministry says. Several carriages were derailed after one train collided with rear of another between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations in Giza, near capital Cairo, Egyptian National Railways Authority said in a statement.

Dozens of ambulances were dispatched to transport injured to nearby hospitals, while cranes were deployed to remove wreckage after traffic on railroad was disrupted, Egyptian authorities said. Egyptian railway system, oldest in Africa and Middle East, has long history of deadly accidents, including when train lost control while approaching main station in Ramses, igniting fire that killed 25 people.

Another in 2017 occurred on way to Alexandria, when train derailed and collided head-on with another train, killing more than 40 people.

Latest Updates:

- Collision between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations in Giza governorate

- 4 dead, 90 injured confirmed by Health Ministry

- Several carriages derailed, rail traffic disrupted

- Rescue operation underway with ambulances and cranes

Authorities have launched investigation into cause of collision. Egyptian National Railways Authority has not yet confirmed reason for rear-end collision.

Egypt has been working to modernize its aging railway network, which has suffered from poor maintenance and lack of investment for decades. Government announced multi-billion dollar upgrade plan in recent years to improve safety and infrastructure.

But accidents continue to raise concerns over safety standards