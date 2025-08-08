'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here

With complete seriousness and calm composure, US President Donald Trump has declared the formula for determining the tariff rates he has imposed on approximately 90 countries. You can calculate the tariff rate of your country. Details here.

Don't laugh! US President Donald Trump is damn serious! You can call him a professor of economics. After upsetting friends and foes alike and imposing a tariff as high as 145% on the biggest trade partner, POTUS (President of the United States) has revealed the formula he used to calculate the tariff rates. When a reporter asked him if he could tell the formula based on which he has calculated the new tariff rates, Trump said, "The formula is based on Common Sense, Deficit, How We Have Been Treated over the Years, and Raw Numbers." It can be written as: CS+D+HWBT+ Raw Numbers divided by Y. Giving an example of Brazil, he elucidated the formula. He said, "It has not been good to us, not good to America over the years." It can be written as B= NG2U+NG2@A=N.

The US President claimed that the formula is based on substantial facts and history. He also said that so far, no one in the White House has been able to understand these numbers; however, he has done it. Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on the Latin American country of Brazil, with certain exceptions. Upset over the unrealistic tariff rate, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared that he would not hold direct talks with the U.S. President, as these would likely be a "humiliation."

Donald Trump initially imposed a 25% tariff on India and slapped another 25% on buying oil and military hardware from Russia. Upset over a whopping tariff of 50%, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the development of indigenous industry and appealed to the people to buy "swadeshi" products. He has shown defiance.