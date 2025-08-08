Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan's star batter and T20 World Cup finalist arrested in UK over rape charges

Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians rescued

Man who murdered Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Canada, arrested, faces charges of...; police says, 'she was...'

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: Purnia airport inauguration likely on August 25, THIS airline to start first flight to...

Amid TCS layoffs, are IT firms HCL, Infosys likely to cut jobs? Here's why

Meet Victoria Mboko, 18-year-old Canadian teen, who defeated former World No 1 to win her maiden WTA title

Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, details here

Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, genuinely scary film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts

International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms

International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms

Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'

Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness traine

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here

With complete seriousness and calm composure, US President Donald Trump has declared the formula for determining the tariff rates he has imposed on approximately 90 countries. You can calculate the tariff rate of your country. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 01:03 PM IST

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here
US President Donald Trump announces tariff rates (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

Don't laugh! US President Donald Trump is damn serious! You can call him a professor of economics. After upsetting friends and foes alike and imposing a tariff as high as 145% on the biggest trade partner, POTUS (President of the United States) has revealed the formula he used to calculate the tariff rates. When a reporter asked him if he could tell the formula based on which he has calculated the new tariff rates, Trump said, "The formula is based on Common Sense, Deficit, How We Have Been Treated over the Years, and Raw Numbers."  It can be written as: CS+D+HWBT+ Raw Numbers divided by Y. Giving an example of Brazil, he elucidated the formula. He said, "It has not been good to us, not good to America over the years." It can be written as B= NG2U+NG2@A=N. 

 

 

The US President claimed that the formula is based on substantial facts and history. He also said that so far, no one in the White House has been able to understand these numbers; however, he has done it. Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on the Latin American country of Brazil, with certain exceptions. Upset over the unrealistic tariff rate, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared that he would not hold direct talks with the U.S. President, as these would likely be a "humiliation."

Donald Trump initially imposed a 25% tariff on India and slapped another 25% on buying oil and military hardware from Russia. Upset over a whopping tariff of 50%, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the development of indigenous industry and appealed to the people to buy "swadeshi" products. He has shown defiance. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
J-K: 3 CRPF jawans killed, over 15 injured in road accident in Udhampur
3 CRPF jawans killed, over 15 injured in road accident in J-K's Udhampur
Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'
Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise
Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...
Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...
Good news for Gautam Adani, his company bags THIS huge contract, to invest 26,314 crore in...
Good news for Gautam Adani, his company bags THIS huge contract, to invest 26,31
'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle
Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts
Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts
International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'
Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness traine
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE