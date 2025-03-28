Strong tremors were felt in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, and several areas of Vietnam.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday at 11:50 am (local time), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The NCS said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E.In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.7, and it affected India, Bangladesh, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and China.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports that at around 11.50 am, an earthquake of a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). According to USGS, the epicentre was roughly 17.2 kilometres from Mandalay, a city with 1.2 million residents.

At about 12.02 pm, the nation was hit by another 6.4-magnitude earthquake. 18 km south of Sagaing, the earthquake struck.

Even Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, felt the tremors due to the intensity of the earthquake. An under-construction building in Bangkok and a bridge in Myanmar collapsed due to the massive quakes.