Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolts New Zealand's Kermadec Islands, tsunami alert sounded

According to a USGS statement, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 occurred on Thursday morning in the Kermadec Islands region, which is north of New Zealand. The earthquake was thought to have occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The US Tsunami Warning System quickly issued a tsunami warning for close-by, uninhabited islands within a 300-km range. Following the earthquake, according to the National Emergency Management Agency, there was no tsunami threat for New Zealand.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 earthquake in the Southern Kermadec Islands.

Remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone.

For more info about tsunami preparedness go to https://t.co/Gn7YO8831i — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 16, 2023

Due to its location at the meeting point of the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate, two of the world's largest tectonic plates, New Zealand is vulnerable to earthquakes. It is also close to the Ring of Fire, a region of extremely active earthquakes. Annually, New Zealand experiences thousands of earthquakes.

