Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolts New Zealand's Kermadec Islands, tsunami alert sounded

According to a USGS statement, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 occurred on Thursday morning in the Kermadec Islands region, which is north of New Zealand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

According to a USGS statement, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 occurred on Thursday morning in the Kermadec Islands region, which is north of New Zealand. The earthquake was thought to have occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The US Tsunami Warning System quickly issued a tsunami warning for close-by, uninhabited islands within a 300-km range. Following the earthquake, according to the National Emergency Management Agency, there was no tsunami threat for New Zealand.

 

 

Due to its location at the meeting point of the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate, two of the world's largest tectonic plates, New Zealand is vulnerable to earthquakes. It is also close to the Ring of Fire, a region of extremely active earthquakes. Annually, New Zealand experiences thousands of earthquakes.

READ | Khalistan supporters wreak havoc in Australia, force shutdown of Indian Consulate in Brisbane

 

