Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Afghanistan again, tremors felt in Pakistan

WORLD
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck southeastern Afghanistan, days after a strong quake hit the country, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. The previous quake follows a series of earthquakes earlier this week that killed more than 2,200 people and injured over 3,600 in the country.
The first earthquake of magnitude 6 unleashed widespread damage and destruction in the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar on Sunday, when it struck at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles). It was one of Afghanistan's deadliest in recent years,
Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.
