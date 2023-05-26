Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Japan's Tokyo, no tsunami warning

The National Centre for Seismology reports that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tokyo, Japan, at about 3:33 pm on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Japan's Tokyo, no tsunami warning
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Japan's Tokyo, no tsunami warning

According to official broadcaster NHK, a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck eastern Japan on Friday night. According to local media, the earthquake struck around 1003 GMT, rattling buildings in Tokyo and nearby prefectures.

However, the Meteorological Agency reports that there was no tsunami warning.

Although the quake was felt powerfully in the capital and in certain areas of the prefectures of Chiba and Ibaraki, it recorded as a weak 5 and there were no immediate reports of significant damage.

Japan is one of the seismically active countries in the world, and earthquakes frequently occur there. About one-fifth of all earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or higher that occur worldwide occur in Japan.

The largest earthquake and tsunami to ever hit Japan struck the northeast coast on March 11, 2011, with a magnitude of 9. The world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl 25 years ago was brought on by such occurrences.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 706 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.