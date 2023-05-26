Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Japan's Tokyo, no tsunami warning

According to official broadcaster NHK, a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck eastern Japan on Friday night. According to local media, the earthquake struck around 1003 GMT, rattling buildings in Tokyo and nearby prefectures.

However, the Meteorological Agency reports that there was no tsunami warning.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-05-2023, 15:33:25 IST, Lat: 35.42 & Long: 140.80, Depth: 65 Km, Location: 107km ESE of Tokyo, Japan

Although the quake was felt powerfully in the capital and in certain areas of the prefectures of Chiba and Ibaraki, it recorded as a weak 5 and there were no immediate reports of significant damage.

Japan is one of the seismically active countries in the world, and earthquakes frequently occur there. About one-fifth of all earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or higher that occur worldwide occur in Japan.

The largest earthquake and tsunami to ever hit Japan struck the northeast coast on March 11, 2011, with a magnitude of 9. The world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl 25 years ago was brought on by such occurrences.